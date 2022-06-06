'Just being myself is radical': Billy Porter﻿ talks authenticity, humanity

Growing up, my mortal enemy as a child were the seemingly insurmountable stairs that always seemed to stand between me and places I wanted to get to. Some of my earliest memories remain of how I was frustrated by how difficult they were to get up, leaving me wishing there was some sort of power that could help me. Of course, powers like that don‘t exist. However, that didn’t stop me from dreaming there was some way for me to overcome the obstacles of youth. IFC’s new Norwegian supernatural thriller film The Innocents is an experience that is built around such a fantasy, showing a group of kids largely left to their own devices who discover they actually have powers that can give them a way of controlling their realities. Captured with both an eerie and dreamlike sensibility through the eyes of children, it soon shifts into being a nightmare as we witness the perils of young people learning about this immense power. What they then do with it as illuminating as it is alarming.

