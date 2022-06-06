Driver hospitalized after crashing car through Frederick doctor's office
A driver is in the hospital after crashing their car through a doctor's office in Frederick on Monday.
It happened at Frederick Pediatric Associates, located at 87 Thomas Johnson Drive.
The driver's injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.
It's unclear how the driver ended up colliding into the building.
Traffic on Thomas Johnson Drive was not impacted.
Crews are working to make sure the building is safe to reenter.
