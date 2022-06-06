ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

The 5 Cs of creditworthiness can unlock new opportunities

InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 2 days ago

My wife Sylvia has a running joke in our household that I have no common sense and maybe many other husbands out there also get this. What I do know is that I have learned some sense that is not common with regards to credit knowledge and more specifically, what factors are considered in credit decisions. The 5 Cs are Conditions, Collateral, Capital, Capacity and Character.

  1. Conditions
    Internal and external factors that could have a negative effect on repaying a loan. External factors could be a pandemic, surging interest rates and increase in home prices as we’ve recently seen. Internal could be how you are going to spend the money or what reason specifically do you need the loan.
    i.e.: Vegas trip vs. Fixing your car to get to work
  2. Collateral
    Risk is always at hand when lenders want to consider parting with their money. The more security they have in the loan the easier the approval process comes. With someone who doesn’t have a credit history, the easiest way is to open a secured credit card using your own money. If you are going to get a personal loan — using a car for collateral is almost always going to get you an approval as opposed to not having any security.
  3. Capital
    In accounting, you have assets and liabilities. Assets include savings accounts, life insurance, investments, 401(K), IRAs, equity in your home and cars that are paid off, which becomes your CAPITAL. Normally, the more capital you have or can show, the less risk you become to the lender. Because if something negative were to happen you have the CAPITAL to withstand the problem and keep paying on your debt.
  4. Capacity
    Capacity is looked at by lenders as the Debt-to-Income (DTI) ratio that one must have to positively qualify for a loan. This is found by adding up all your monthly debt payments and dividing it by your pre-tax or Gross monthly income. So, if you have a $1,500 mortgage payment + $500 in credit card payments that’s $2,000 and if you make $5,000 a month, your debt to income is $2,000/$5,000 = 40%. It’s recommended to keep your DTI ratio for all debts at 36% or lower.
  5. Character
    This is how you’ve managed to pay your debts in the past. Seen through the three credit bureaus of Experian, Equifax and TransUnion they will report your FICO® and Vantage Score® and look at late payments, foreclosures, inquiries, collections and bankruptcies to factor on the decision to grant you credit. Generally, the better you handle your credit habits monthly, the higher your score.

Jimmy or Sylvia Rios live in Maricopa and can be reached at 480-935-6049, 480-341-2901, Jimmy@NextLevelCredit.net or Sylvia@NextLevelCredit.net. Their website is NextLevelCredit.net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5dtU_0g2Eo4qV00
Next Level CreditInMaricopa Stock

This sponsored content was first published in the June edition of InMaricopa magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureaus#Personal Loan#Credit Reports#Credit Score#Credit Card Debt
moneytalksnews.com

5 Banks Now Offering Higher Returns on Savings Accounts

After a long period in the doldrums, interest rates on savings accounts finally are rising again. The Federal Reserve has raised its target federal funds rate a couple of times this year, and those moves are starting to have the traditional effect of causing banks to offer customers with savings accounts a better return on their money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Penny Hoarder

How to Get a Car Loan With Bad Credit

Your financial past sometimes has a way of interfering with your financial future. This is definitely true when it comes to securing financing for big expenses like a car. Depending on where you live, having a car can be necessary — a need, not a want.. Yet, if you...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
CNET

Best Personal Loans for June 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you apply through our links, we may get a commission. Advertiser Disclosure. If you're looking to consolidate debt, finance a home improvement project or need a large stream of capital, a personal loan might be the best solution. Not only are personal loans often a more affordable alternative to credit cards, they also tend to offer lower interest rates and a more flexible repayment schedule.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Penny Hoarder

The 13 Best Personal Loans For Borrowers With Bad Credit for 2022

If you have a bad credit score, you might believe you’re out of options when money is tight — but that doesn’t have to be the case. You’re not relegated to predatory payday loans and high-interest credit cards. Lots of lenders have options that let you borrow money through personal loans at relatively low cost — some of them even cater specifically to borrowers with low or no credit scores.
CREDITS & LOANS
US News and World Report

What Annual Income Is Required for a Credit Card?

If you're considering a new credit card, you might wonder, "What income do I need to qualify for a credit card, anyway?" It's an important question, since companies are legally required to verify that you have sufficient income to access a line of credit. However, the minimum income for a credit card isn't a hard number and is based on several factors. Below, we'll take a closer look at credit card income requirements and how to report your income correctly.
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

3 things to consider when searching for a high-yield savings account

With the uncertainty in the global markets and rising inflation, experts recommend having access to about three to six months of living expenses in a liquid emergency fund that will provide a cushion should you encounter a setback like a job layoff, a sudden car repair or a medical emergency.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Savers ‘may be underestimating rates they receive from high street banks’

Savers may be significantly underestimating the rates of interest they are receiving from high street banks, according to a survey.People were asked what rate they were getting on their easy access money, and where it was saved.This was then compared with rates available on easy access savings from banks.The research, commissioned by financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown, found that savers typically thought they were getting around 0.4% with Barclays.But Barclays’ “everyday saver” account pays 0.01% on sums below £50,000 – suggesting that some people surveyed may have been overestimating the rate they were on if they had this account.It's an...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

What credit score do you need for a personal loan?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. A...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Penny Hoarder

What Is a Secured Loan and How Do They Work?

A secured loan is a type of loan backed by collateral that your lender can seize if you don’t make payments. A mortgage is one of the most common types of secured loans. Your home is the collateral. If you don’t make your mortgage payments, your lender will start the foreclosure process to seize your home.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Compare FHA Mortgage Rates

An FHA loan is a home loan insured by the Federal Housing Administration designed for first-time homebuyers. With more flexible rates and requirements than conventional loans, FHA loans can be compelling for buyers with limited financial resources and lower credit scores. That's especially helpful in today's economy, where interest rates and housing prices are rising, causing monthly mortgage payments to increase.
REAL ESTATE
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
367
Followers
106
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy