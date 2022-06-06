OBITUARY: Jeffrey W. Willett

Jeffery W. Willett, 58, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Pinehurst.

He was born Dec. 27, 1963, in New Bern, son of Albert B. Willett and Nancy Sadler Kirkley.

Jeff worked in several areas, including for the Coca-Cola company and was also self-employed in automotive paint and body repair. He attended the Place of Grace Fellowship. He had a love of being at the lake, fishing, loved to help people, and cooking for a crowd. He was an Alabama football fan. His greatest love was his family.

He is survived by his sons, Tray Willett of Cameron and Corey Willett (Paige) of Jamestown; parents, Albert B. Willett of Mount Gilead, and Vide and Nancy Kirkley of Hamlet; granddaughters, Emma and Caroline Willett; sisters, Telena Haywood (John) and Debi Hardy, all of Hamlet; brothers, Bruce Willett (Janice) of Hamlet and Rick Willett of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately by the family.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Willett family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.