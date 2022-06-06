ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

OBITUARY: Jeffrey W. Willett

By Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
Jeffery W. Willett, 58, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Pinehurst.

He was born Dec. 27, 1963, in New Bern, son of Albert B. Willett and Nancy Sadler Kirkley.

Jeff worked in several areas, including for the Coca-Cola company and was also self-employed in automotive paint and body repair. He attended the Place of Grace Fellowship. He had a love of being at the lake, fishing, loved to help people, and cooking for a crowd. He was an Alabama football fan. His greatest love was his family.

He is survived by his sons, Tray Willett of Cameron and Corey Willett (Paige) of Jamestown; parents, Albert B. Willett of Mount Gilead, and Vide and Nancy Kirkley of Hamlet; granddaughters, Emma and Caroline Willett; sisters, Telena Haywood (John) and Debi Hardy, all of Hamlet; brothers, Bruce Willett (Janice) of Hamlet and Rick Willett of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately by the family.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Willett family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

The Richmond Observer

Crews battle massive fire in East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Multiple departments are on the scene of a fire at the former J.P. Stevens plant on Mill Road in East Rockingham. The blaze has been burning for several hours, spreading across the plant property. Several onlookers were livestreaming from their phones as firefighters from across the county...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Christopher Dennis

HAMLET — Christopher Eugene Dennis, 45, of Hamlet, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 14, 1976, son of Patrick Cichon and Linda Dennis Cichon. Chris was an electrician and was self-employed. In his school years, he was known as the class clown....
HAMLET, NC
