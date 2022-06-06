OBITUARY: Harold Eugene Jones

HAMLET — Harold Eugene Jones, 68, of Hamlet, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven.

He was born in Watertown, New York, Dec. 11, 1953, son of the late Edgar Eugene and Bobbie Winnett Jones.

Mr. Jones served our country in the United States Army.

He was affectionately known as “Tank” to many. In his earlier years, he was a welder on ocean oil rigs. He enjoyed watching wrestling with his sons, Eric and Erin, and he was a friend to many. The Church of God of Prophecy, Hamlet, he considered his home church.

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Eugene and Bobbie Jones; brother, Ronald Edward Jones; and sister, Barbara Jones.

He is survived by his sons, Eric Jones and Erin Jones, both of the home; brothers, Robert Jones and Michael Jones (Tena); sisters, Diane Lucas (Danny), Sandra Calloway (Mitch), Donna Bannister (Jimmy) and Sheila Fenn; longtime friend, Dean Dixon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Hamlet Church of God of Prophecy, Cheraw Road, Hamlet, with Bishop Steve Crews, Pastor Mike Jones, and Minister Dean Dixon officiating.

