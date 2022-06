As gas prices continue to rise, cab drivers in Fairfax County may be getting even more help at the pump. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is looking at implementing an emergency $2 fuel surcharge on every trip starting later this month. That would double the current surcharge, which was implemented in April, as gas prices have climbed even compared to two months ago.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO