Thanks to snow and rain this spring, the drought picture has improved noticeably in Washington. According to the latest USDA numbers, only 17% of the state is under a D-1, or Moderate Drought designation, which is roughly half of the figure reported last week. Meanwhile, all D-2 designations, or Severe Drought have disappeared from the map. Just over 50% of Washington is considered abnormally dry for this time of year.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO