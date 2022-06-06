ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, TN

Ongoing joint drug investigation leads to two arrests

By Steve James
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Carroll County women are facing several drug charges following a multi-agency investigation. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Tara N. Smith and 60-year-old Cynthia G. Mayberry, both of Huntingdon,...

radio7media.com

Suspect Arrested in Lauderdale Conty on Two Grand Jury Warrants

ON TUESDAY EVENING, AT APPROXIMATELY 8:30 PM, BENJAMIN LETSON WAS ARRESTED ON TWO GRAND JURY WARRANTS IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY STEMMING FROM A 2020 CASE WHERE HE ALLEGEDLY STOLE BANK CHECKS AND A DEBIT CARD FROM HIS MOTHER THEN USED TO PURCHASE ITEMS FROM LOCAL BUSINESSES IN FLORENCE. LETSON IS ALSO ACCUSED OF FAILING TO PAY HIS MOTHER’S HEALTHCARE BILLS AND PROVIDE PROPER CARE FOR HER. LETSON IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSING A FORGED INSTRUMENT AND FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF THE ELDERLY 1ST DEGREE AND IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $42,000 BOND.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Crofton Man Charged With Drug Possession And Resisting Arrest

A Crofton man was charged with possession of drugs and resisting arrest after being given a trespass warning for a Hopkinsville business Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the Dodge Store on West 7th Street to give 40-year-old Bailey Brasher a trespass warning and he was found to have a warrant out of Hopkins County. He reportedly resisted arrest and poured out a liquid believed to be heroin after he was taken into custody he was also found to have a spoon and a needle with a residue and blood on it.
CROFTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges

A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on East 1st Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Clifford Campbell was stopped for not having a rear windshield and during the stop, he was found to not have insurance and a DUI suspended license.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WTVC

Tennessee troopers seize 44 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop

JACKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports a trooper stopped a white GMC flatbed pulling a cargo trailer for a traffic violation on Monday. The driver informed the trooper that he was hired three days prior to transport the trailer and its contents from California to North Carolina to leave the trailer at a hotel and then return back to California. The driver cooperated with consent to search and the trooper searched the trailer finding old furniture wrapped in cellophane and a Volvo SUV covered in dust.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Traffic Stop

A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Joshua Fox was stopped due to his headlight being out and during the stop, he was not able to show proof of insurance or produce his driver’s license.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radio7media.com

Maury County Man Arrested Over the Weekend for Aggravated Arson

A MAURY COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND AND FACES AGGRAVATED ARSON CHARGES. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ALERTED SUNDAY MORNING AROUND 1:30 AM OF A STRUCTURE FIRE AT THE KROGER STORE ON NASHVILLE HIGHWAY IN COLUMBIA. UPON ARRIVAL MEMBERS OF THE COLUMBIA FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUND FLAMES IN THE FRONT OF THE BUILDING AND WORKED TO QUICKLY CONTAIN THE BLAZE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE ALLEGED SUSPECT, IDENTIFIED AS JEFFREY LEE MEALER, 53, OF COLUMBIA, WAS LOCATED IN THE PARKING LOT, INTOXICATED AND IN POSSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE. PRIOR TO THE FIRE, EMPLOYEES ADVISED MEALER WAS BANGING ON THE STORE DOORS AND BECAME IRRITATED WHEN THEY TOLD HIM HIS WIFE DIDN’T WORK THERE. MEALER IS CURRENTLY IN THE MAURY COUNTY JAIL ON A 205,000 DOLLARS BOND.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Marshall County Daily

High speed chase ends in arrest with numerous charges in Calloway County

On 6/5/2022 at approximately 1724 hours The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mayfield Police to go to a residence on Wrather road and attempt to make contact with a Jacob Adkins who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in their city. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. As the truck passed, he observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made. The vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over Highway 80 it reached speeds of 100 MPH and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather Roads, the vehicle turned into a field. Deputies continued the pursuit into the field. After going about a mile into the field the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two Sheriff’s vehicles, striking one-head on before stopping. The driver of the truck was confirmed to be Jacob Adkins, and he was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Assault 3rd Degree, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, and Disregarding Stop Sign. Subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Carlisle County

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have a search warrant on a man with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police and the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office. The search warrant was executed on the 300 block of County Road 1320 where...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Burglary investigated on North McPherson St.

Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Monday on North McPherson Avenue. Force was used to get inside a home in the 100 block of North McPherson, according to the incident report, which says a suspect stole two televisions and a video game system with a combined value of $1,600.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radio7media.com

Vehicle Fire in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A VEHICLE FIRE EARLY TUESDAY MORNING IN THE AREA OF ROCK SPRINGS ROAD AND SOWELL MILL PIKE. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 6 AM AND UPON ARRIVAL CREWS FOUND A VAN WITH THE ENGINE COMPARTMENT ON FIRE ABOUT 30FT FROM A CHURCH. PERSONNEL QUICKLY PLACED WATER ON THE FIRE AND ALL THREATS TO THE NEARBY CHURCH WERE MITIGATED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS CURRENTLY UNDER INVESTIGATION.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Crabtree Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Assault

Paris, Tenn.–A Springville man who was found guilty of aggravated assault in the beating of a local resort owner was sentenced to 10 years in jail, the maximum allowed, by Henry County Circuit Court Judge Donald Parish. Timothy Michael Crabtree, age 39, was found guilty of aggravated assault at...
SPRINGVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A routine traffic stop on Lydon Road late Friday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Hickory woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy made the stop at approximately 5:00 pm. During the stop, deputies allegedly found that the driver, 49-year-old Tonya K. Vinson was in possession...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
smokeybarn.com

Driver Flees After Crashing Into O’Reilly Auto Parts, Charged

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Little Rock Arkansas man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly crashed his pickup into O’Reilly Auto Parts in Greenbrier and fled the scene. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm a the O’Reilly Auto Parts located a 2267 Hwy 41 South....
GREENBRIER, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Phone alert came from car theft, shots fired, car chase that ended near Exit 11

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Many people in Montgomery County received a Public Safety Alert on their phones late Saturday night about a possibly armed teenager. The alert was in response to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments, followed by a pursuit, wreck and arrest on Drake Road, just east of Exit 11, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Kennett man dies in crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line

DUNKLIN-PEMISCOT COUNTY LINE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday morning, June 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Lincoln MKX was driving on the wrong side of eastbound 412, about 4 miles east of Kennett, and was hit head-on by a 1994 Oldsmobile town car. The Oldsmobile then hit a 2002 Freightliner.
KENNETT, MO
neareport.com

54 Arrested in Osceola Joint Operation

Osceola, Ark. – A press release from the state prosecuting attorney’s office detailed a massive police operation Friday in Osceola resulting in dozens of arrest. On Friday, June 3 in Osceola, local, district, and state law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 54 people. The Osceola Police Department (20 officers), the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department (17 deputies), the Arkansas State Police (23 agents), and the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force (ten agents) saturated the city of about 7,000 citizens and yielded these results:

