The Mississippi River starts in Minnesota’s Lake Itasca, ends in the Gulf of Mexico, and houses more marine life than any other lake in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Government, the river is home to over 119 species of fish and many other flora and fauna. And while some of these species such as basses, catfishes, and mussels are naturally occurring or native to the region, others are not. This article takes a look at the 5 invasive species in the Mississippi River.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO