Man is stabbed multiple times with ‘unknown object’ at LA Fitness, Illinois cops say

Police in Illinois are searching for a suspect who they say stabbed a man multiple times inside an LA Fitness gym.

The stabbing occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, in Naperville, just outside Chicago. Police only identified the gym as a “health club,” but multiple sources, including WLS, say it happened at an LA Fitness , a national chain.

The male victim had confronted the man who he caught going through his personal belongings in the locker room, when the suspect stabbed the victim “in his upper body with an unknown object,” police said.

The suspect fled on foot, and officers were unable to find him using K-9 crews, according to police.

Officers said the victim has potential “life-threatening injuries” and is being treated in the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6666.

