Belleville News-Democrat

Man is stabbed multiple times with ‘unknown object’ at LA Fitness, Illinois cops say

By Mike Stunson
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gb20_0g2ElHLK00

Police in Illinois are searching for a suspect who they say stabbed a man multiple times inside an LA Fitness gym.

The stabbing occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, in Naperville, just outside Chicago. Police only identified the gym as a “health club,” but multiple sources, including WLS, say it happened at an LA Fitness , a national chain.

The male victim had confronted the man who he caught going through his personal belongings in the locker room, when the suspect stabbed the victim “in his upper body with an unknown object,” police said.

The suspect fled on foot, and officers were unable to find him using K-9 crews, according to police.

Officers said the victim has potential “life-threatening injuries” and is being treated in the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6666.

Woman chained in abandoned house for days saved when man hears her screams in Chicago

Carjacking suspects drown after jumping into river to escape police, Chicago cops say

Man steals ambulance from fire station and drives it for 75 miles, Illinois cops say

Comments / 9

Mr JP
2d ago

Love to help but your lack of a description of the perpetrator in both articles doesn't help much. you don't even state the race of the individual.

Reply
6
Wolf Pfizer
2d ago

Theft at health clubs in and around Naperville has been happening for while now. There was thread on this subject in another form not too long ago. They cut lock and took around $200 from my family member. His impression was that Police and health club both were uninterested in solving the crime. Hope now the health club pays millions for their negligence.

Reply
2
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
