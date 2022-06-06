Tom Brady and Michael Strahan’s Production Company Raises $50 Million

Tom Brady with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" in 2018. Disney General Entertainment Con

For some prominent athletes, making a sizable amount of money over the course of their careers is sufficient. For others, though, the appeal of turning their sports stardom into a business empire can’t be denied. Sometimes, that involves taking a stake in a sports team. Other times, it might involve a foray into media.

In the latter case, the company Religion of Sports — founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra — stands as a prime example when it comes to ambition. The company’s highest-profile work was the documentary series Man in the Arena, which focused on Brady’s career. But their latest move suggests that their ambitions are even bigger.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Religion of Sports has secured $50 million in Series B funding. In an interview with the publication, Chopra said that the increased investment would be used in a variety of ways.

“It is investing in content, building IP, expanding into other formats and areas,” Chopra said. He also noted that the money would be used to “grow the company from the production company model, which is what we have operated in for a long time, to really controlling our own destiny. To really bet on ourselves, bet on talent we believe in, bet on stories we believe in.”

The article mentions that the company’s upcoming projects will take them beyond the realm of sports, and could include a foray into music. What could that involve specifically? Stay tuned.