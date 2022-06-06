ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady and Michael Strahan’s Production Company Raises $50 Million

 2 days ago
Tom Brady with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" in 2018.

For some prominent athletes, making a sizable amount of money over the course of their careers is sufficient. For others, though, the appeal of turning their sports stardom into a business empire can’t be denied. Sometimes, that involves taking a stake in a sports team. Other times, it might involve a foray into media.

In the latter case, the company Religion of Sports — founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra — stands as a prime example when it comes to ambition. The company’s highest-profile work was the documentary series Man in the Arena, which focused on Brady’s career. But their latest move suggests that their ambitions are even bigger.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Religion of Sports has secured $50 million in Series B funding. In an interview with the publication, Chopra said that the increased investment would be used in a variety of ways.

“It is investing in content, building IP, expanding into other formats and areas,” Chopra said. He also noted that the money would be used to “grow the company from the production company model, which is what we have operated in for a long time, to really controlling our own destiny. To really bet on ourselves, bet on talent we believe in, bet on stories we believe in.”

The article mentions that the company’s upcoming projects will take them beyond the realm of sports, and could include a foray into music. What could that involve specifically? Stay tuned.

InsideHook

What Is “The Ick” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?

We’ve all been there: you’re crushing on someone, fantasizing about them and hey, probably creating an idealized version of them in your head. Maybe things even progress IRL. You hang out, go on a few dates and then bam! You notice something about them, or they do something, that turns you off instantly. Maybe they’re mean to the waiter, kiss strangely or use the wrong laughing emoji. Whatever it is, it’s shattered your fantasy and the possibility of a third date. You’ve gotten “the ick.”
InsideHook

This Is the Reason Your Airplane Seat Is So Narrow

While everyone talks about legroom on planes — or the increasing lack thereof — there’s another personal space issue that needs addressing. We’re talking width. In a profile of the aviation interior consultancy LIFT Aero Design, which is working on a wider airplane-seating configuration concept called Paradym — CNN Travel asks a really important question: What if airplanes were wider?
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan's appearance leaves Lara Spencer in awe in latest photo

Michael Strahan caused a stir among his followers with his latest appearance – but none were as smitten as his co-star Lara Spencer. The GMA anchor finally returned to Instagram after a week of silence and shared an eye-catching new photo of himself rocking a fedora while posing for a selfie. Captioning the image, Michael joked: "Yo, do I look fedorable? LOLOL. Thank you to my man @leaf.livin for hooking it up!"
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Reveals Key Difference Between Herself & Tom Brady: 'Not a Person Who Dives Deep'

Click here to read the full article. Tom Brady is a boss on the football field as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but when it comes to his home life, he leaves the decision-making to wife Gisele Bündchen. She reveals how their personality differences play a key part in making their marriage work. As CEO of their family empire with three kids, the supermodel explained to British Vogue that Brady’s “focus is on his career” while she keeps their home life running smoothly. “And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family,”...
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen’s New Video of Tom Brady in Tight-Fitting Underwear Has Everyone Talking

If Tom Brady’s return to the NFL hits a snag, it looks like he has a future in apparel — and maybe even modeling. The football star is launching a new underwear line, and we could hardly look away from the announcement video, captured by Brady’s wife of roughly 13 years Gisele Bündchen. Why? Well, the clip featured Brady wearing his Brady Brand underwear…and absolutely nothing else.
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Reveals State of Relationship With 'DWTS' Co-Host Tom Bergeron

It's been nearly two years since Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron were fired from Dancing With the Stars. Since then, some fans have been curious about the state of the former co-hosts' relationship and whether they're still in touch. Well, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andrews said that she was recently due to catch up with Bergeron. However, a major sporting announcement derailed their plans.
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
The Spun

Erin Andrews Makes Her Opinion On Derek Jeter Very Clear

Erin Andrews is the newest Derek Jeter fan and she wants everyone to know about it. Andrews took to Twitter today praising Jeter for his Instagram activity as of late. "Do yourself a favor and follow Derek Jeter on IG," she said. "Obsessed with his coffee talk today with his daughter. A fun side to the Captain. love it."
The Spun

Cris Carter Story Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, the NFL Throwback Twitter account published a video of former star wide receiver Cris Carter. The video showed the longtime Minnesota Vikings star making ridiculous one-handed catch after ridiculous one-handed catch. It also came with a caption that had the NFL world talking. "Best hands ever?" the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors

Aaron Rodgers' dating history over the past few years has been well-known. Over the past several years, he has spent time with Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley. The latest rumor floating around is that Rodgers is dating someone named Blu of Earth. According to multiple reports, Blu of...
InsideHook

California’s Offset Smoking King Just Helped Create BBQ’s Ultimate Accessory

Opened in San Juan Capistrano in Orange County in the summer of 2020 as the pandemic was wreaking havoc across the U.S., chef Daniel Castillo’s Heritage Barbecue faced challenges, like many restaurants, from the moment it opened its doors. But, Heritage — which dishes up everything from brisket and spare ribs to smoked tri-tip and char siu pork belly and routinely sells out of its offerings — also had difficulties before launch due to Castillo’s insistence on using traditional offset smokers.
InsideHook

New Study Reveals the Best and Worst Car Colors for Resale Value

When looking to buy a car, many prospective vehicle owners must wrestle with the same question — namely, “Just how well is this going to retain its value?” A study cited in this 2019 article indicated that most drivers keep their cars for around six years. And while the market for used cars has gone through some unexpected ups and downs in recent years, the principles at the heart of reselling one’s vehicle remain the same.
InsideHook

Virgin Atlantic Will Allow Flight Attendants to Show Off Their Tattoos

This week, Virgin Atlantic announced that they had updated their uniform guidelines, for flight attendants and flight staff, to provide more freedom and flexibility in terms of individual expression. Seemingly following United, Air New Zealand and Air Canada’s lead, they’re relaxing their stance on tattoos. “At Virgin Atlantic,...
InsideHook

Archaeologists Made Olive Oil With an Ancient Egyptian Recipe

Olive oil holds a rarefied spot in the food world — rich-tasting yet healthy, and able to be used in a wide variety of dishes and cuisines. It’s also something with plenty of history on its side — which is to say that people have been making use of olive oil for, literally, thousands of years. And if you’re looking for evidence of that, you can find it on wall paintings dating back to ancient Egypt, which illustrate the techniques used to make said oil many years ago.
