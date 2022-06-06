Latino Festival returns to Northeast Alabama Community College for 17th year

POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Latino Festival will return to the campus of Northeast Alabama Community College this weekend.

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is coming back for its 17th year.

This year’s festival will include a Mariachi group, DJ, and authentic dancers. Additionally, kids and adults will be able to enjoy a climbing rock wall, trackless train, inflatables, board games, a puppet show, photo booth, pony rides, and more!

All activities at the event are free of charge.

In addition to activities, the festival will have free ice cream and soft drinks as well as plenty of authentic Mexican food from local vendors.

The Latino Festival will be held on Saturday, June 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on NACC’s campus. For more information or to register as a vendor, call 256-504-5389.

