Christian Shauf is the founder and CEO of Uncharted Supply Company, a manufacturer of high-quality survival systems and products. The survival equipment company gives people with the proper gear and education to guide them back to safety in an unanticipated emergency. He says every human on earth is going to face at least one emergency in their lifetime. Shauff: The startup market is extremely saturated. You need to have the passion, of course. But you also need the killer idea; one that sparks curiosity and solves a problem for customers.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO