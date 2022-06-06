ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Ask Recology: Tips on keeping your 4th of July party at Zero Waste

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbmQk_0g2EjhAW00

SPONSORED:

Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County.

You have questions, Recology has answers!

Hey Recology!

We’re planning a 4th of July party next month and want to keep it as Zero Waste as possible. Do you have any tips?

Thank you,

Robert

Hi Robert,

What a great question! Of course we have tips for you. Here are a few –

Use reusable plate, flatware, and drinkware instead of disposable ones. The best way to stay zero waste is to start with reusable over disposable. These items can be used again for your next party.

If you’re going to go with disposable items, make sure that paper plates are solely paper or wood fiber and as basic as possible with no plastic laminate or decoration. For utensils wood fiber is actually compostable whereas “compostable” plastic flatware and regular plastic flatware both need to be thrown in the garbage.

Compost your food waste! Whether it’s prep for your meal or leftovers after the meal, make sure that all leftover foodwaste that you don’t intend to eat is placed in the compost bin. This includes things like meat, cheese, and bones!

Home make decorations from waste material. It can be fun for kids to make things like flowers or hats from old newspapers and other material. Refusing to buy new decorations every year is a key to reducing your overall waste.

Make sure to follow our social media and website for more waste zero tips!

Have a great 4th of July,

Recology

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Society
City
Home, WA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Zero Waste#Food Waste#4th Of July
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy