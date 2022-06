Ford's Pro Power Onboard is one of the more innovative features to come off the brand's most successful truck of late. We are, of course, talking about the Ford F-150 and its electric Ford F-150 Lightning sibling. The fully-electric truck's batteries can be used to power just about anything. For that matter, they can also be used to charge just about anything. Including your average Tesla Model 3.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO