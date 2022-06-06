ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Indiana graduation ceremony shooting leads to 3 arrests, 2 wounded

By Associated Press
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were taken into custody following a Sunday shooting that wounded two people shortly after a graduation ceremony in northwestern Indiana, police said. Two 19-year-olds were wounded about 6 p.m. CDT Sunday as more than 200 West Side Leadership Academy graduates and...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

WIFR

DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Northern Illinois University student reported missing over the weekend was found dead Tuesday morning. Latif Adeboyejo, 21 of Chicago was found at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in his car, appearing to have suffered a single gunshot wound. The vehicle was parked in a lot near Russell and Greenbrier roads.
DEKALB, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Woman ID’ed As Victim of Cook County Murder-Suicide

(Wheeling, IL) Police in Cook County say a man shot and killed a Lake County woman, before turning the gun on himself. Officials say Travis Stephens and his girlfriend Ajah Barnes were arguing early Sunday morning, and had done damage to each other’s vehicles. That’s when Barnes, a Gurnee resident, began to walk away from Stephens’ Wheeling apartment…but the 37-year-old grabbed a firearm, shooting and killing the 26-year-old before taking his own life. The pair were assigned to the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago, but neither lived on base. Officials say Wheeling Police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (also known as NCIS) are continuing to look into the case.
abc57.com

La Porte County man pleads guilty to one-year sentence

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- A La Porte County man plead guilty on Tuesday to charges of resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license. Tahir Kelly was arrested in April after an encounter with Michigan City Police in which Kelly fled from officers. Kelly fell and received...
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Two shot outside stadium following high school graduation ceremony in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Two people were shot Sunday outside of a stadium after a high school graduation ceremony in Gary, Indiana. According to the Gary Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired at the U.S Steele Yard Stadium where West Side Leadership Academy had just ended its 2022 graduation ceremony. Graduates and guests were exiting the stadium when shots were fired. Police said a man, 19, was shot in the chest and a woman, 19, was shot in the ankle. The Gary Community School Corporation released the following statement from manager Dr. Page McNulty: "A day that was meant for celebration has now been marked by tragedy through senseless acts of gun violence. During the entire graduation, our students conducted themselves in an excellent manner. Meanwhile, the disruptive actions of a few overshadowed their special moment.Thankfully, the offenders have been apprehended, but it doesn't change the hurt and disappointment our students, families and school community are now feeling. Our prayers are with those injured, and we continue to extend our congratulations to WSLA graduates. They deserve it."Two juveniles and a 20-year-old Hammond man are in custody 
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound to the head in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The incident occurred in the 7500 block of S. St Lawrence. Chicago police said there was a shotspotter alert at about 12:40 a.m., however, the 43-year-old man was not discovered in an alley until 6:25 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Violent crime reduction patrols yield 4 arrests, 4 guns

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Michigan City police arrested four people and seized four handguns during Violent Crime Reduction patrols on Friday. On Friday, an officer spotted a Ford SUV that committed a traffic infraction on Barker Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. There were six people inside the vehicle at...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in April hit-and-run that killed cyclist in West Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged in an April hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist in the West Loop. Courtney Bertucci, 30, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta in the 900 block of West Madison Street on April 16 when she allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic, striking Paresh Chhatrala. She then fled the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lightfoot unloads on Chicago judges after three police shootings in a week

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday responded to a recent spate of shootings targeting three law enforcement officers in the last week with her most vociferous attack to date on criminal court judges. Lightfoot has repeatedly responded to Chicago’s seemingly relentless gang violence by alternately targeting State’s Attorney Kim...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

