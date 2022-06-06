ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Woman involved in I-64 shooting pleads guilty to wanton endangerment

By Isaac Taylor, Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Sierra McCoy, who is facing attempted murder charges, pled guilty to wanton endangerment in Kanawha County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

Two people are facing charges related to the I-64 shooting, including Sierra McCoy, 20, and Michael Parsons, 21. McCoy and Parsons both face three counts of attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.

McCoy will be sentenced on July 18 and faces up the five years behind bars.

2 indicted on attempted murder charges in I64 shooting

According to a criminal complaint, On Sept. 14, 2020, authorities were dispatched to the 56 mile-marker of I-64 westbound in South Charleston where the victim told authorities the vehicle she had been in had been shot at.

It says the victim and another woman allegedly got into a physical altercation at Kenna Elementary School, and then got into a vehicle with two other people who she said witnessed the altercation and left the parking lot.

The complaint states the victim then stated she saw a vehicle following her from the school and believed the other woman was inside it.

Authorities say the victim said while approaching the Montrose Drive exit of I-64, she saw a dark Toyota sedan pull beside her and heard what she believed were “one or two gunshots” near the vehicle and said she thought something struck the vehicle.

Sierra McCoy and Aaron Parsons (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

Authorities went to the apartment complex where the other woman lived and found her exiting the apartment and walking to a vehicle with four other people, including McCoy and Parsons.

Authorities say during questioning, they received a statement from McCoy allegedly admitting to obtaining the firearm from Parsons and firing while on the interstate beside the moving vehicle the victim was in.

Parsons also allegedly admitted the suspect vehicle was his and that he had supplied McCoy with the firearm.

Authorities say they also found audio on a cellphone of a female believed to be McCoy allegedly saying she was “going to shoot at them.” The other three in the group also stated McCoy allegedly fired the gun.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

