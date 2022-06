JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Celebration, a biennial four-day festival that celebrates Southeast Alaska’s Native peoples, dances and cultures, has kicked off in Juneau. The festival is marking its 40th anniversary and is back in person after being held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are still reminders of the pandemic: everyone in attendance must be vaccinated and wearing face masks at indoor events.

8 HOURS AGO