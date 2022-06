OMAHA -- Lincoln native Harrison Drake has been living life on the road. The 28-year-old holds a degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but has spent much of his career as an actor, traveling for Broadway tours and in cruise ship performances. He returns to Nebraska this week with the Broadway national tour of “Anastasia,” which opens Tuesday at the Orpheum Theater.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO