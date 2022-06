Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing two charges of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.The 70-year-old is already in prison in the US, having been jailed for rape and sexual assault in New York and then moved to California where he is awaiting trial over charges he assaulted five women in Los Angeles.It is currently unclear what the route to him facing a UK court would be, but legal experts believe extradition could be possible.Former head of extradition at the CPS, Nick Vamos said: “The fact that Harvey Weinstein is serving a lengthy prison sentence...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO