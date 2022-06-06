ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Just being myself is radical': Billy Porter﻿ talks authenticity, humanity

By Matter of Fact
WPBF News 25
 2 days ago

Actor, singer and author Billy Porter sat down with Soledad O’Brien to discuss his unconventional path and how becoming his authentic self seemed like a "very radical thing to do." This conversation is part of the fourth and final leg of the Matter of Fact Listening Tour "Trailblazers,...

