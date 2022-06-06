ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Forum to be held on N 25th, 26th Avenues in Hattiesburg

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlyAP_0g2Eg7D000

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The City of Hattiesburg Planning Division will host a public forum on Thursday, June 16 to let neighbors discuss their ideas and concerns for North 25th and 26th Avenues.

The meeting will concern the avenue corridors between Hardy Street and 4th Street. Business owners and neighbors in the area are encouraged to share their vision for the Longleaf Village in the Avenues master plan project.

Where to vote in Forrest, Lamar counties on June 7

Forum participants can view preliminary design documents and provide feedback that city leaders said will help set the vision for the area.

The forum will be held in a come-and-go format from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church at 2420 Hardy Street. Call the Planning Division at (601)-545-4599 for questions or more details. Read more about the project here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Crime Safety Summit held at Mississippi State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson moderated the Rebuilding the Walls of Safety Crime Summit at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Wednesday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and Jackson Police Chief James Davis attended the summit along with other community leaders. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hardy Street to close for construction until June 24

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Hardy Street at Second Avenue in Forrest County would be closed. Officials said the area will be closed through June 24 for traffic circle construction Detour signage will be in place to direct drivers.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

World Changers are back in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - World Changers has made a return to Meridian to provide some much-needed assistance. World Changers is a national organization that is dedicated to helping out people in need. It is a summer camp that brings high school students from churches across the country to complete mission projects that help the community around them.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Hattiesburg, MS
Government
WJTV 12

City of Madison unveils historic signs on Main Street

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Madison unveiled historic signs on Main Street on Tuesday, June 7. Leaders unveiled a total of six historic signs. They said they wanted to make sure that the city celebrates its heritage. Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler said the city has been working on the for some time. “Through […]
MADISON, MS
WDAM-TV

Construction continues on Country Club Rd. in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The infrastructure project along the Country Club Road corridor continues as workers install new drainage, improved sidewalks, speed tables and additional landscaping and paving. The anticipated cost for the project is around $2 million and runs from JC Killingworth Drive to US Highway 49. Lamar Rutland...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

8th Street temporarily closing for paving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A busy street in Meridian will be temporarily closed for paving starting Wednesday, June 8th. 8th Street will be getting a much-needed upgrade. The paving is expected to finished on Friday, June 10th. The project will stretch from 49th Avenue down to 26th Avenue. The city is excited about the project because it has been a long time since the area was paved.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Planning Division#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Jackson City Councilman pushes for holding facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5, said the city is in dire need of a holding facility to help address crime. Hartley said it’s important that the city try to aid the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) efforts in creating a safer capital city. The facility would serve as a place […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Where to vote in Forrest, Lamar counties on June 7

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Polls for the June 7 Primary and General Elections in Mississippi will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. The ballot features candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.  According to the Hattiesburg American, here’s where to vote in Forrest County: District 1 Camp School – Hattiesburg Public School District […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg kicks off nightly park activities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials from the city of Hattiesburg say they want you to meet them at the park. The new summer program, “Activity Nights in the Park,” kicks off on Monday. Officials say all ages are welcome. There will be something for everyone to do. Director...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who’s wanted for questioning in a recent shooting. Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County, is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday, May 28, 2022, shooting at the Exxon gas station on U.S. 98.   If you have any information on his […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
mississippifreepress.org

Legacy of East Biloxi’s Civil Rights Icon Dr. Gilbert Mason Jr. Lives On

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is in deep mourning after the passing of Dr. Gilbert Mason Jr. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. I will never forget the legacy that he and his father Dr. Gilbert Mason Sr. left behind. Both men were instrumental in my family’s life and in shaping Mississippi’s civil rights history.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

TIME grant kickoff held for 200 teachers

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Members of the Technology Integration for Mississippi Educators (TIME) and the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards hosted a TIME grant kickoff event Wednesday, June 8. The event took place at the E-Center at Jackson State University. The kickoff consisted of 200 teachers from around the state who were funded by […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Terry Road bridge in Jackson to close for 9 months

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced crews will replace a bridge on Terry Road starting Monday, June 6. The construction will take place on the Terry Road bridge south of Savanna Street. The bridge will be closed to all traffic for nine months while the bridge is demolished and rebuilt. […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

2 wounded in isolated shooting on East Side Avenue in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Hattiesburg as two people are being treated for gunshot wounds. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Side Avenue around 12:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

New president, vice president elected for Hattiesburg City Council

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A change in leadership has been made to the Hattiesburg City Council. Pine Belt News reported council members elected Jeffrey George, Ward 1, as the new council president. Councilman Dave Ware, Ward 4, was elected as the new vice president. The vote was made after former president Carter Carroll, Ward 3, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market to host 2022 Summer Kick-Off event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will extend its operating hours ahead of the annual Summer Kick-Off event. Starting Thursday, June 9, the market will be open each Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. throughout the summer. This is in addition to its year-round operating hours of Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy