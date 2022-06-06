Forum to be held on N 25th, 26th Avenues in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The City of Hattiesburg Planning Division will host a public forum on Thursday, June 16 to let neighbors discuss their ideas and concerns for North 25th and 26th Avenues.

The meeting will concern the avenue corridors between Hardy Street and 4th Street. Business owners and neighbors in the area are encouraged to share their vision for the Longleaf Village in the Avenues master plan project.

Forum participants can view preliminary design documents and provide feedback that city leaders said will help set the vision for the area.

The forum will be held in a come-and-go format from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church at 2420 Hardy Street. Call the Planning Division at (601)-545-4599 for questions or more details. Read more about the project here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.