ELIDA — At the Elida School Board meeting Justin Firks was introduced as the new high school principal coming from Bethel Local Schools where he had served the last three years as superintendent. He has been a superintendent for the last seven years but was looking to get back to a building administrator’s position. Firks started his administrative career at Fort Loramie as a middle school/high school principal. From there he moved to Fort Recovery serving four years as superintendent and then to Bethel and now to Elida.

1 DAY AGO