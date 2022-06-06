ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Report: Rodgers attending Packers mandatory minicamp

By Eric Boynton
WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be at Lambeau Field this week as the team holds their mandatory minicamp, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The two time reigning MVP missed the first two weeks...

www.wbay.com

Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Proposal Between Packers and Seahawks Sends LT David Bakhtiari to Seattle

David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make significant Jimmy Garoppolo decision

The San Francisco 49ers have made a significant decision regarding where things stand with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has been excused from the team’s upcoming mandatory minicamp, according to multiple reports. The quarterback is still rehabbing from a shoulder injury. Garoppolo would not have been able to do much...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Didn't Show Up This Week

While Aaron Rodgers has been using his time at minicamp to get to know his new Packers receivers, its a familiar face that's been missing from Green Bay's facilities. Wide receiver Allen Lazard, who has yet to sign his restricted free agency tender, has not been in attendance for the Packers mandatory minicamp this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
numberfire.com

Allen Lazard skipping Packers' mandatory minicamp

Green Bay Packers restricted free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard is not at the team's mandatory minicamp. The Packers offered a second-round tender to Lazard in March, but he hasn't signed it and therefore isn't on the roster, so the receiver technically isn't required to be present for the mandatory workouts. Assuming that the two sides work out a deal, Lazard is expected to open the year as Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Vikings Blog Ranks Kirk Cousins Higher Than Packers’ Legendary Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings have had their fair share of respectable quarterbacks in franchise history. The first few that come to mind immediately are Dante Culpepper, Fran Tarkenton, and even Randall Cunningham in the late 1990s. When you dive a little deeper you must take into account the fact that hall of fame QB Brett Favre suited up for Minnesota for two seasons (as much as we’d like to forget that). However, one Vikings blog thinks that current Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ranks above all those names.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers: Three Scenarios To Add A Veteran Wide Receiver

One hot topic that has been discussed quite often is the need for Green Bay to add on another wide receiver to their roster. The Packers, to date, have added four new receivers to the roster already this offseason. However, some people are under the impression that a fifth new receiver needs to found. The only way that Green Bay should do this is if the price is reasonable, and makes sense for the roster as a whole. Player that have been mentioned to be fits for the Packers are Julio Jones, Will Fuller, and Terry McLaurin. The Packers already have full wide receiver room. But, let’s take a look at three scenarios that would help make this idea work:
GREEN BAY, WI
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Makes His Opinion On Sammy Watkins Very Clear

Sammy Watkins arrival in Green Bay isn't the only time he and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur have been acquainted. Back in 2017, LaFleur served as the Rams offensive coordinator when LA traded for the former fourth overall pick. Watkins emerged as a playmaker for the Rams that season, leading...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Bears QB Jim McMahon Claimed to Own the Packers in Response

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon has emerged in the news waves once again. He did not take kindly to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers proclaiming “I own you” to Bears fans during a Packers victory at Soldier Field. During an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” McMahon was asked about Rodgers and the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Overall Look At The Packers Defense

One thing that has been a problem for the Packers over the years has been the defense. The defense has been a liability, especially in the playoffs and have been a big reason the Packers haven’t made it to another Super Bowl. However since 2018 the Packers defense has been getting much better. In 2020 and 2021 the Packers have been ranked as a top ten overall defense. That is something they have not had since the Super Bowl win in 2010. Going into the 2022 NFL season the Packers on paper have a really talented defense. Here is a overall look at the Packers defense:
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

POST: Allen Lazard Hints at Return to Green Bay

The Packers executed an exclusive rights free agent tender on WR Allen Lazard on March 16th. At the time the Packers fully expected Lazard to sign the tender sheet offer. Both sides reportedly wanted to get a new deal done. It is June 6th and Allen Lazard has not yet signed his restricted free agent deal. There has been a slight growing concern about the status of Lazard in Green Bay this year, however a post by Lazard may settle those concerns.
GREEN BAY, WI

