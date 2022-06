(June 8, 2022; Oakville, Calif.)—Tom Gamble, one of the Napa Valley’s leading sustainable wine producers and regenerative farming advocates, is pleased to announce that veteran sales expert Jon Diaz will serve as Western U.S. Sales Manager for Gamble Family Vineyards and its new sister label, The Mill Keeper, launched in 2021. With over 22 years of experience in the wine industry, Jon will oversee wine sales in California, Colorado, Nevada and Arizona– in addition to spearheading the growth of markets in Alaska, Oregon, Washington and Utah. Jon will supervise regional sales teams and thoughtfully manage the long-term relationships that Gamble maintains with regional wholesalers and restaurants.

