Ventura County, CA

Breathe easy - centers free from wildfire smoke being set up on the South Coast

By KCLU
kclu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoke and ash from wildfires affect our respiratory and cardiovascular systems. Funding from the California Air Pollution Control Officers Association will be used to set up Clean Air Centers for Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, for use by the public during wildfire events. Ali Ghasemi from Ventura County Air...

