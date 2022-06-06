Breathe easy - centers free from wildfire smoke being set up on the South Coast

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned people Friday of potential rabies exposure in Malibu after a bat was handled by a person or group of people, including children.According to officials, the potential exposure occurred on Saturday, June 4, 2022. at the Malibu Café at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu."At this time, we do not have any indication that this bat infected anyone with rabies. However, if untreated, rabies is nearly always fatal, so we want people to err on the side of caution," said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. "Parents need to ask their children if they noticed or touched any bats while at the facility. If anyone suspects they or their child came into contact with any bat, they should immediately be evaluated for possible post-exposure rabies treatment."People who believe they have come into contact with a bat should call their health care provider or report the exposure to 213-974- 1234.According to health officials, rabies symptoms include fever, weakness and headache.

MALIBU, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO