ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Becoming undeniable: Fnatic’s Alfajer now one of Europe’s best VALORANT players after rejections by BIG, Acend

By George Geddes
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a young boy, Fnatic’s sentinel and duelist Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder would watch horse races on television with his father, staring in awe at the speed of the animals as they galloped around the track. Years later, when it came time to pick a name to represent his skills, he...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League: Italy bests Hungary, Germany ties England

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Tuesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app). Kicking things off on FS2, Italy slid past Hungary at Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, Italy. Elsewhere, Germany...
UEFA
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Horse Races#Video Game#Vlr Gg#Dot Esports#Azyt#Chanel
BBC

African Athletics Championships 'can be showcase' for Mauritius

Dates: 8-12 June Venue: Cote d'Or Stadium, Mauritius Session times (GMT, approx): 0430-0930 & 1100-1400. Mauritius hopes hosting the African Athletics Championships for the third time will shine a light on the country's ability to successfully organise major sports events. A total of 500 athletes from 41 countries will be...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall, whose penalty save against Serbia in Belgrade sent them to Euro 2020, announces his international retirement

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has retired from international football after winning 47 caps for his country. The 37-year-old's crowning moment for Scotland came when he saved Alexander Mitrovic's penalty to send his nation to Euro 2020. It was their first major international tournament for 22 years. Marshall will continue to...
UEFA
Daily Mail

England's Lionesses and WSL stars Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson team up with ELLE UK and Nike in three limited edition covers to celebrate UEFA Women's Euro 2022

WSL stars, including England's Lionesses, have teamed up with ELLE and Nike to unveil three limited edition magazine covers to celebrate the Women's Euros. The campaign is launched ahead of Euro 2022 next month to recognise the people 'leading change in the sport to create the future of football, both on and off the pitch'.
UEFA
BBC

Mane spot on as African champions Senegal maintain perfect start

Senegal star Sadio Mane scored a 98th-minute penalty in a 1-0 win over Rwanda to maintain the African champions' perfect start to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. The forward settled a drab encounter in the Senegalese capital Dakar when holding his nerve to drill home and finally break Rwanda's resistance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Valorant
Sportico

LIV Golf Prize Money Doubles That of Major Championships: Data Viz

Click here to read the full article. ESPN reported on Wednesday that 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed will play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. They join decorated golfers Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, all of whom are participating in the inaugural event beginning today at the Centurion Club outside London. Looking at the prize money at stake, it’s no mystery why golfers are defecting from the PGA Tour to join the circuit backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Not only are the LIV events more lucrative than a typical tour...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Who is Socceroos hero Ajdin Hrustic? Everything you need to know about the qualifier hero whose stunning goal has Australia one win away from the World Cup

He was born in Melbourne and left Australian shores at the age of 15, determined to establish himself as an elite footballer in Europe. And on Wednesday morning (AEST) at Qatar's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in a must-win World Cup qualifier, Ajdin Hrustic was the hero for the Socceroos in their hard fought 2-1 victory.
SOCCER
BBC

Mohamed ElShorbagy wins first game since switching allegiance

Former squash world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy beat new compatriot James Willstrop at the Mauritius Open on Wednesday. The 11-8 11-6 11-5 victory was the 31-year-old's first since changing allegiance from Egypt to England. ElShorbagy, the current world number three, spent 50 months at the top of the world rankings...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Rafael Nadal’s French Open dominance is unprecedented

Rafael Nadal’s accomplishments at Roland Garros defy belief. On Sunday, the 36-year-old Spaniard captured his record 14th French Open title by quickly dispatching Norway’s Casper Ruud in straight sets. There was nothing that needed to be cemented in Nadal’s legacy at this point. There’s functionally little difference between...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy