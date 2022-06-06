ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville police looking for missing man with dementia, Parkinson’s disease

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
Sylvester Mullins, 76

Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who has reportedly been diagnosed with Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Sylvester James Mullins, 76, is 5′4″ and weighs 240 lbs. He has brown and gray hair and has a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and unknown color shoes.

On Monday, just after 11:30 a.m., family members contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after he did not return home.

He was last seen Sunday just after 5:30 p.m., driving his vehicle in the area of Western Way and Baymeadows Road, near Interstate 95.

His vehicle is a 2016 Red Ford F-150 with Missouri Tag 1WFM66 attached.

Mullins is reportedly diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson’s disease; and due to these circumstances, police are attempting to locate him to ascertain his safety.

Anyone who has seen Mullins or who may know his whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 9-1-1 immediately.

