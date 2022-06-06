Phil Mickelson joins the Saudi rebels as he prepares to make controversial comeback at the inaugural LIV Golf event in Hertfordshire this week... with the veteran ending four-month hiatus following backlash to controversial comments about the PGA

Embattled golfer Phil Mickelson will play the opening £20million ($25m) LIV Golf Invitational Series event, the Saudi-backed league confirmed on Monday.

Mickelson has been linked to LIV Golf for months but began a self-imposed hiatus from the sport in February - even skipping his title defence at the PGA Championship - amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour.

The 51-year-old's image took a hit after he accused the PGA Tour of 'obnoxious greed' and acting like a 'dictatorship'.

The six-time major champion later admitted he was well aware of Saudi Arabia's human rights record and branded the Saudi's 'scary motherf*****s' but claimed he was using the threat of a breakaway to gain economic leverage over the Tour.

Following his break from the spotlight - during which his missed the opening two Majors of the year, the Masters and the PGA Championship - Mickelson is set to make a controversial comeback at the Centurion Club.

Among the other golfers already confirmed for the 48-player event being held June 9-11 at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire are former world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen.

It has long been expected that Mickelson would make his return to the course at the event and he claimed that his time away from the sport has been 'humbling'.

In a statement, Mickelson said: 'First and foremost, I want to again apologise to the many people I offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago.

'I have made mistakes in my career in some of the things I have said and done. Taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling.

'I needed to start prioritising the people that I love the most and work on becoming a better version of myself.

'I have spent this time with Amy and loved ones. I have been engaged and intentional in continued therapy and feel healthy and much more at peace.

'I realise I still have a long way to go, but I am embracing the work ahead.'

Back in February complained the 'obnoxious greed' of the PGA Tour was forcing him to look 'at opportunities elsewhere', despite making $800m (£638) in his golfing career.

What is the LIV Series?

The breakaway circuit will launch in London in June, at the Centurion Club near St Albans.

It will tee off on June 9, one week before the US Open, with a £19m purse for a 48-man field.

Seven more events will follow run by LIV Golf, going to the US (four events) Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Those seven will each be worth £19m. A £23m prize for the top three players of the first seven events will be available.

The eighth event will be a team championship with a £38m prize — location TBC.

Each event will be richer than the four majors.

His career earnings on the PGA Tour stand at just under $100million (£74m), his tour pension pot must be worth at least $200m (£147m) and the sponsorship money that has flowed his way is estimated at $500m (£368m).

He won $9m (£6.6m) alone from defeating Tiger Woods in the 2018 edition of The Match.

However, Mickelson claimed his reasoning was for a 'fresh start' after 32 years in the sport and expressed his excitement over the 'progressive format' as he explained his decision.

He continued: 'I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers.

'I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for fans. Just as importantly, it will provide balance, allowing me to focus on a healthier approach to life on and off the course. I am incredibly grateful for what this game and the PGA Tour has given me.

'I would like to think that I have given back as well but now I am excited about this new opportunity.'

Mickelson added: 'I am thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved. I also intend to play the majors.

'I fully realise and respect some may disagree with this decision and have strong opinions and I empathise with that. I have a renewed spirit and excitement for the game.

'I am incredibly grateful for the support of my fans, partners, friends and peers and I hope in time those sentiments, relationships and support continue.'

Greg Norman, chief executive and commissioner of LIV Golf, said: 'Phil Mickelson is unequivocally one of the greatest golfers of this generation.

'His contributions to the sport and connection to fans around the globe cannot be overstated and we are grateful to have him.

'He strengthens an exciting field for London where we're proud to launch a new era for golf.'

The announcement of former World No 1 Johnson as a headliner last week came as a shock to the golfing world as the decision does not come without its risks.

It is not a decision all 48 players will have taken lightly as they face the wrath of both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Both tours have recently declined all requests from members who had asked for releases to compete in the first event, where a whopping £19.8m is up for grabs, including £3.1m for the winner.

Without permission to play in the event, the rebels are running the risk of being banned from both tours' tournaments, including the Ryder Cup.

But Johnson, who in February said he was 'fully committed' to the PGA Tour, ultimately decided the opportunity was too good to pass up, his agent David Winkle told Golf Channel.

Meanwhile, Kevin Na became the first player to resign from the PGA Tour after signing on to the Saudi-funded circuit rather than face sanctions.

The World No 33 insisted he should have the 'freedom to play wherever I want' but claimed the threat of legal action prohibited him from exercising that right.