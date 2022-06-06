ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson joins the Saudi rebels as he prepares to make controversial comeback at the inaugural LIV Golf event in Hertfordshire this week... with the veteran ending four-month hiatus following backlash to controversial comments about the PGA

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Embattled golfer Phil Mickelson will play the opening £20million ($25m) LIV Golf Invitational Series event, the Saudi-backed league confirmed on Monday.

Mickelson has been linked to LIV Golf for months but began a self-imposed hiatus from the sport in February - even skipping his title defence at the PGA Championship - amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour.

The 51-year-old's image took a hit after he accused the PGA Tour of 'obnoxious greed' and acting like a 'dictatorship'.

The six-time major champion later admitted he was well aware of Saudi Arabia's human rights record and branded the Saudi's 'scary motherf*****s' but claimed he was using the threat of a breakaway to gain economic leverage over the Tour.

Following his break from the spotlight - during which his missed the opening two Majors of the year, the Masters and the PGA Championship - Mickelson is set to make a controversial comeback at the Centurion Club.

Among the other golfers already confirmed for the 48-player event being held June 9-11 at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire are former world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen.

It has long been expected that Mickelson would make his return to the course at the event and he claimed that his time away from the sport has been 'humbling'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROYzb_0g2EekQO00
Phil Mickelson will play the opening event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpPFX_0g2EekQO00
Former World No 1 Dustin Johnson was confirmed as a surprise headliner last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcNoo_0g2EekQO00
Ryder Cup legends Ian Poulter (right) and Lee Westwood (left) have also signed on to the event

In a statement, Mickelson said: 'First and foremost, I want to again apologise to the many people I offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago.

'I have made mistakes in my career in some of the things I have said and done. Taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling.

'I needed to start prioritising the people that I love the most and work on becoming a better version of myself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvcmH_0g2EekQO00
The six-time Major winner skipped his title defence at the US PGA Championship last month 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XiRMa_0g2EekQO00
Mickelson, pictured with wife Amy, claimed that time away from the sport has been 'humbling'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWc9T_0g2EekQO00
Mickelson poses in front of a mountain of cash ahead of The Match with Tiger Woods in 2018

'I have spent this time with Amy and loved ones. I have been engaged and intentional in continued therapy and feel healthy and much more at peace.

'I realise I still have a long way to go, but I am embracing the work ahead.'

Back in February complained the 'obnoxious greed' of the PGA Tour was forcing him to look 'at opportunities elsewhere', despite making $800m (£638) in his golfing career.

What is the LIV Series?

The breakaway circuit will launch in London in June, at the Centurion Club near St Albans.

It will tee off on June 9, one week before the US Open, with a £19m purse for a 48-man field.

Seven more events will follow run by LIV Golf, going to the US (four events) Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Those seven will each be worth £19m. A £23m prize for the top three players of the first seven events will be available.

The eighth event will be a team championship with a £38m prize — location TBC.

Each event will be richer than the four majors.

His career earnings on the PGA Tour stand at just under $100million (£74m), his tour pension pot must be worth at least $200m (£147m) and the sponsorship money that has flowed his way is estimated at $500m (£368m).

He won $9m (£6.6m) alone from defeating Tiger Woods in the 2018 edition of The Match.

However, Mickelson claimed his reasoning was for a 'fresh start' after 32 years in the sport and expressed his excitement over the 'progressive format' as he explained his decision.

He continued: 'I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers.

'I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for fans. Just as importantly, it will provide balance, allowing me to focus on a healthier approach to life on and off the course. I am incredibly grateful for what this game and the PGA Tour has given me.

'I would like to think that I have given back as well but now I am excited about this new opportunity.'

Mickelson added: 'I am thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved. I also intend to play the majors.

'I fully realise and respect some may disagree with this decision and have strong opinions and I empathise with that. I have a renewed spirit and excitement for the game.

'I am incredibly grateful for the support of my fans, partners, friends and peers and I hope in time those sentiments, relationships and support continue.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nyON_0g2EekQO00
The 51-year-old went on to explain the reasons behind his decision to join the league
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqw5Q_0g2EekQO00
 Mickelson revealed despite risking being banned from the PGA, he intends to play the majors

Greg Norman, chief executive and commissioner of LIV Golf, said: 'Phil Mickelson is unequivocally one of the greatest golfers of this generation.

'His contributions to the sport and connection to fans around the globe cannot be overstated and we are grateful to have him.

'He strengthens an exciting field for London where we're proud to launch a new era for golf.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdKbs_0g2EekQO00
LIV Golf chief Greg Norman claimed Mickelson strengthens the field at the Centurion Club

The announcement of former World No 1 Johnson as a headliner last week came as a shock to the golfing world as the decision does not come without its risks.

It is not a decision all 48 players will have taken lightly as they face the wrath of both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Both tours have recently declined all requests from members who had asked for releases to compete in the first event, where a whopping £19.8m is up for grabs, including £3.1m for the winner.

Without permission to play in the event, the rebels are running the risk of being banned from both tours' tournaments, including the Ryder Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332q5x_0g2EekQO00
The announcement of former World No 1 Dustin Johnson as a headliner came as a shock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5i4x_0g2EekQO00
Kevin Na became the first golfer to quit the PGA tour to be involved in the LIV Golf Event

But Johnson, who in February said he was 'fully committed' to the PGA Tour, ultimately decided the opportunity was too good to pass up, his agent David Winkle told Golf Channel.

Meanwhile, Kevin Na became the first player to resign from the PGA Tour after signing on to the Saudi-funded circuit rather than face sanctions.

The World No 33 insisted he should have the 'freedom to play wherever I want' but claimed the threat of legal action prohibited him from exercising that right.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: How LIV Golf Tour Caddies Are Being Treated

It's not just the golfers who are being shown the money by LIV Golf. Caddies are apparently doing pretty well for themselves too. Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig shared some of the details of the caddie experience on the fledgling tour in a tweet this afternoon. "The caddies at LIV events...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Greg Norman Reveals Absurd Offer Made To Tiger Woods

The LIV Golf Invitational made a big splash when announcing Dustin Johnson among the field for its first competition. According to Greg Norman, the controversial new league aimed even higher. Norman, the CEO of the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, told The Washington Post's Kent Babb that Tiger Woods rejected a...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Saudi#Pga#The Centurion Club
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson looks very different as he rocks up at LIV Golf Draft evening

Making his first public appearance in four months, Phil Mickelson has touched down at the LIV Golf Invitational London rocking a very different look. Mickelson, who has accepted a gigantic $200 million offer to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, was unveiled by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman as one of the 12 team captains teeing it up at Centurion Club in St Albans this week.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

US Open seals Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson’s fates amid LIV Golf scandal

The PGA received some shocking news recently, as star golfers Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson officially announced their intentions to join the rival LIV Golf association. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had said in the past that any player who participates in the rival tour’s events will face a potential ban. As such, many were wondering about the status of Mickelson and Johnson for the upcoming US Open, which begins on June 16, just a week after LIV Golf’s first event tees off.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘It became reckless’: Phil Mickelson opens up on gambling addiction, break from golf

Phil Mickelson’s months-long absence from the public eye left a vacuum that was quickly filled with stories and speculation. There were excerpts from Alan Shipnuck’s biography of Mickelson that revealed Mickelson’s mixed feelings about the Saudis backing the LIV League. Soon thereafter, there were references to massive gambling losses. The excerpts fueled the absence, and the absence fueled the speculation, and over time, as Mickelson missed the Masters and then his title defense at the PGA, we started to wonder what was really going on.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Thailand
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dustin Johnson's Wife Trending Following His Controversial Decision

Dustin Johnson announced on Tuesday he's leaving the PGA Tour, effective immediately, for LIV Golf. "For right now, I've resigned my membership on the tour and I'm going to play [LIV] for now," Johnson said, via ESPN.com. "That's the plan." This probably isn't gaining as much attention as it should....
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Decision

Paige Spiranac had some choice words for Phil Mickelson after he announced that he'd be joining the LIV Tour. Rumors were swirling on Monday that Mickelson had made his decision to play on that tour after he went dark for several months. He then released a statement after the reports came out confirming that those rumors were true.
GOLF
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Leaving PGA Tour: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, The Telegraph reported that Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series. "Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed will be announced imminently as the latest big-name players to sign up with the Saudi rebel circuit," the report stated. "In news that will further stun the world of golf, the two controversial Americans have already agreed multi-million dollar deals to join the £200 million LIV Golf Series, Telegraph Sport understands."
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Rejected Major Offer: Golf World Reacts

Saudi-backed LIV Golf has poached some big names from the PGA Tour, but apparently could not land Tiger Woods. It reportedly wasn't for lack of trying. Golf legend Greg Norman, who is aligned with LIV Golf, says that the fledgling league offered Woods hundreds of millions of dollars to jump ship, but Tiger wouldn't budge.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

387K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy