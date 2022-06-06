ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt claims ex Angelina Jolie sold her share of their winery to ‘inflict harm’ & ‘undermine’ him in six-year feud

By Bryan Brunati
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GE7i_0g2Eeiew00

BRAD Pitt is claiming his ex Angelina Jolie sold her share of their winery in order to inflict harm and undermine him as the former couple's feud rages on.

The stars have been battling it out since parting ways in 2016 after being married for just two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLOxz_0g2Eeiew00
Brad Pitt accused his ex Angelina Jolie of selling her share of their winery to 'inflict harm' on him Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zD9Gb_0g2Eeiew00
The actress previously sold her stake to a ‘Russian oligarch,' according to legal documents Credit: Getty

According to legal documents seen by Daily Mail, Brad has accused his ex of attempting to hurt him by secretly selling her stake in his French vineyard to "a Russian oligarch" with "poisonous intentions."

The plan, allegedly, also included a plan to take complete control of Brad's multi-million dollar business.

Angelina, 47, sold her half of the Chateau Miraval winery to a company run by Yuri Shefler, who leads a company that makes the Russian vodka Stolichnaya.

However, the Stolichnaya brand is now an "international liability," according to the docs, noting Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Stolichnaya has been the object of boycotts throughout the world..." the docs alleged.

Angelina motivation for the sale was to "inflict harm" on Brad," the actor's attorney claimed in the legal docs.

"She pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights."

The attorney continued: "By doing so, Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt.

"Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval."

Back in September, the former pair reached an agreement on selling their $164million French estate, which paved the way for the Girl, Interrupted star to sell off her share of the Chateau Miraval.

Despite the agreement, the 58-year-old filed a lawsuit against Angelina and alleged she was trying to sell her shares of the mansion without allowing Brad his "right of first refusal and profit..."

EX DRAMA

The battling exes share six kids: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne and Knox, 13.

The mom of six's lawyers previously accused the Seven star of using his "celebrity" status to change their custody agreement.

Brad was awarded "joint custody" of their children back in May 2021.

While Brad hasn't touched on their split very much, Angelina once told UK's Guardian the experiences have left her "broken."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPwNg_0g2Eeiew00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXQ6U_0g2Eeiew00

She told the publication her hurt had spanned longer than the five years since her split with Brad, and said: "I mean, in some ways it’s been the last decade.

"There’s a lot I can’t say."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTM4K_0g2Eeiew00
Back in September, the stars agreed to sell their $164million French estate, paving the way for Angelina to share her winery stake Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BEW3_0g2Eeiew00
The former couple share six kids Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Su3Q_0g2Eeiew00
The famous actor was awarded 'joint custody' of their children back in May 2021 Credit: Getty

