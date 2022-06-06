ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Downtown Overland Park wants to serve alcohol at upcoming art fair

By John Pepitone
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VHNs_0g2EeFFz00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park City Council on Monday night will consider allowing alcohol at downtown events.

The Downtown Overland Park Partnership wants to serve drinks outdoors during its upcoming events. The Downtown Overland Park Art Fair is scheduled June 24-25.

If approved, visitors would have the option to drink beer or wine while walking through the fair. Cocktails also will be available, similar to what the city allowed during downtown’s fall festival last year.

Money raised from the alcohol sales would go toward programming at other events in downtown Overland Park and making the downtown area more attractive for visitors with flower pots and banners.

Plaza Theatre Building transforms to house dozens of new businesses

“That’s been a big request of ours, for our organization, especially with so many wonderful events that happen in Kansas City,” said Angie Mutti, executive director of the Downtown Overland Park Partnership.

“We definitely want people to think of Overland Park and come to our events. With the success of the fall festival in 2021, we are continuing to add that option.”

Overland Park already has approved a similar common consumption area for Prairiefire on 135th Street, which allows public drinking at that development’s Juneteenth celebration, Thursday night concert series and Oktoberfest.

The downtown proposal still must be approved by the full city council, which meets at 7:30 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: June 10-12

Looking for something to get you out on the town this weekend? Here are five things to add to your calendar. Celebrate Kansas City’s rich Slavic heritage with two days of music, food, dance, and drink. From the Kroj fashion show and other heritage events to the cabbage roll contest, kids’ zone, and more, there will be something for everyone at this festival in Sugar Creek, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Art#Fox4 News
tonyskansascity.com

Cocina 47 Scorched But Country Club Plaza Probably Not Saved

Tonight locals are gloating over a temporary victory against developers and the continued demise of Kansas City's greatest entertainment district. Here's part of the story . . . The City Plan Commission unanimously agreed against recommending development plan approval for Cocina 47. The developer, Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC, proposes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
gardnernews.com

Gardner Lake history featured at local museum

WPA transient workers are seen building a stone bridge below the dam during the Gardner Lake construction years from 1934-1939. Transient camp superintendent, Jack Chesbro, watches from the stone stairs on the west hillside. This photo is one example of the many rare images featured at the Gardner Historical Museum at 204 W. Main Street beginning June 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of the Linda Chesbro Wedman family archives.
GARDNER, KS
inkansascity.com

23 Locally Owned Ice Cream Shops to Try This Summer in Kansas City

During sweltering summers in Kansas City, we all deserve a frozen treat to cool down. Lucky for us, Kansas City has plenty of mom-and-pop ice creameries with one-of-a-kind flavors sure to make braving the summer heat a little less uncomfortable. Here’s our round-up of Kansas City’s local ice cream scene....
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Star Honcho Mike Fannin Busted Again For DUI

The leader of the Kansas City Star has fallen on hard times yet again. A recent JoCo DUI bust hit the news today but, strangely, local media outlets are politely ignoring the drama. We don't blame them. The Star really isn't the paper it was years ago and there's no...
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Transitioning from Ursuline to Arista

PAOLA — Some of Sister Angela M. Fitzpatrick’s fondest memories of the Ursuline Sisters’ campus in Paola are of walking around the iconic U-shaped drive and basking in the peaceful atmosphere of the surrounding landscape and architecture. Fitzpatrick, who now lives in Roeland Park, joined the Ursuline...
PAOLA, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Mayor Q Denounces Bidding For New Top Cop Search

This morning Mayor Q called out bidding in the search for the new Kansas City chief of police. He also took the opportunity to take one more stab at the former top cop. Here's a bit more explanation . . . Overall, we appreciate his Twitter storm and insight into...
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Jeeporama to take over Midway Drive-in on June 11

Jeep lovers will be in paradise Saturday, June 11, during the second annual Jeeporama event at the Midway Drive-in. Organizer Chris Canary said the gates will open at 1 p.m., and there are 165 people registered, which already tops the 150 Jeeps featured at last year’s event. Canary said...
PAOLA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy