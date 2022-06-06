ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Dominican Republic’s environmental minister is killed

By Jacqueline Charles, Syra Ortiz-Blanes
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Orlando Jorge Mera, the son of a former Dominican president and the country’s current minister of environment and natural resources, was shot and killed Monday inside his office.

Jorge’s death was confirmed by both his law firm, which referred to his alleged killer as “a childhood friend,” and the office of Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader. Abinader’s spokesman identified the killer of the 55-year-old Dominican official as Miguel Cruz, “a personal friend” of Jorge’s who is currently in police custody.

The motive for the minister’s killing is under investigation, said presidential spokesman Homero Figueroa. Figueroa called Jorge’s death “a terrible loss” and said Abinader offered condolences to the minister’s family.

“The information that we have received so far indicates that in the morning hours of today, the minister of the environment lost his life when he was attacked in his office with a firearm,” the presidential spokesman said.

In a statement on Twitter, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources authorities said they were “dismayed by the situation” that unfolded Monday morning. The statement added that the ministry had few, if any, details to share concerning the killing.

Jorge’s father was José Salvador Omar Jorge Blanco, who served as president of the Dominican Republic from 1982 to 1986 after running as a candidate for the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD). Jorge Mera previously served as general secretary of the Dominican Revolutionary Youth, an extension of his father’s PRD party.

On his official social media accounts, he identified himself as a founding member of the governing Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), which Abinader heads.

The late Dominican minister was born in Santiago de los Caballeros and was active on social media. He had more than 42,000 followers on his Instagram account, as well as 148,500 followers on Twitter, where his account continued to gain followers in the hours after his death.

A former administrative law professor at the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) and of the Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE), he was an expert on intellectual property. According to his biography, he headed the Dominican Telecommunication Institute, known as INDOTEL, with the title of secretary of state, in the government of President Hipólito Mejía from 2000-2004.

