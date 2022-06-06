ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened to American Ninja Warrior’s Jessie Graff?

By Nikki Main
AMERICAN Ninja Warrior Jessie Graff is returning for season 14 of the competitive reality show.

Her return comes a year after she announced she was injured and wouldn't be competing in season 13.

Who is Jessie Graff?

Jessie Graff has competed on American Ninja Warrior since season 10 when she joined the competition in Miami, Florida.

In stage one of her first season, Graff went up against the other competitors and in a rallying victory, became the first woman to complete the stage in American Ninja Warrior history.

She advanced to stage two of American Ninja Warrior: USA vs The World and once again stunned viewers by becoming the first woman to complete that round.

Graff's path to glory came in a moment of redemption after she fell on the Snake Run and her teammates gave her a second chance.

"It was so devastating,” she said in an interview with Paste Magazine in 2017.

“This was my chance as a woman to show we could compete on an international level against men."

But her teammates did not let her down and instead asked her if she felt ready to go back out there and compete in stage two.

“I have so much appreciation and gratitude for the fact that I was able to try again right away,” Graff said.

“My teammates gave me that chance, but also had faith that I could perform—that I would come back from it.

“To have a chance at immediate redemption, it's such a rare thing on Nina Warrior."

Despite her success in the years following her first history-making win on American Ninja Warrior, Graff's accomplishments extend beyond the challenge course.

When she isn't training or competing, Graff works as a stunt double on movie sets including the major 2020 Blockbuster, Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot.

She announced her involvement in the film with an Instagram post in December 2020 alongside a photo of her from a scene in the film.

It is these accomplishments that make Graff feel like she's making a difference in the lives of young women.

She said women and little girls have told her that she has changed the way they look at themselves and at life.

One memory that stuck out to her was a message she received from a young girl on Instagram.

"This little girl sent me a message on Instagram and said, 'I love doing gymnastics and swimming, but my friends told me it wasn’t cool to have muscles, so I stopped doing those things. But now that I’ve watched you, I think muscles are cool and I’m doing everything again,'" Graff told American Ninja Warrior Nation.

"That’s the most heartwarming thing ever," she added. "To know that a kid was on the verge of losing their confidence and feeling like they couldn’t do what they love because of how it made them look and now she has that freedom and confidence to do what she loves doing."

Jessie Graff is competing in season 14 of American Ninja Warrior Credit: Getty

What happened to Jessie Graff?

Graff injured herself during season 12 of American Ninja Warrior when she fell on the third obstacle on the final course.

After her fall, she needed surgery on her knee and shoulder and documented her progress on social media.

The rehabilitation needed to get her back to 100 percent forced her to sit out of the season 13 competition.

In February 2021, Graff posted a video of her progress and announced she would not be competing in the upcoming season.

"Part of me keeps trying to calculate whether I can regain my strength in time, but the reality is that I won’t be fully healthy until a few months after qualifiers," she wrote.

"This time, I’m being smart and responsible, so I can heal fully and come back stronger than ever! This is just the first half of the song (and the story).

"But I’m so grateful for all the ways this time off has inspired me to learn and grow! I’m so excited to see where it all leads."

Where can I watch American Ninja Warrior?

A sneak peek of season 14 of American Ninja Warrior appears to show Graff competing once again in a series of intense obstacles.

Those wishing to tune in can do so on June 6, 2022, at 8pm ET on NBC.

Viewers can also stream the show on fuboTV, Peacock, and NBC's live streaming service.

Community Policy