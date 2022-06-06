ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

Hope Southport doesn’t lose this opportunity

 2 days ago

I would like to provide some historical information about the Southport broadband committee’s work on options for upgrading Southport’s internet. Our committee met weekly for 14 months before the vote last May, with the goal of providing every Southport household with equal access to reliable, affordable high speed internet...

boothbayregister.com

The right solution for Southport

Fiber broadband is the right solution for Southport from a technical and forward-looking perspective. The number of subscribers will determine whether it also makes financial sense. Several cable broadband alternatives like 5G and StarLink are often hyped as “coming soon” or “just as fast.” In practice, StarLink is at least...
SOUTHPORT, ME
Southport broadband debate continues

As most of your readers know, the Island of Southport is in heavy debate regarding the spending of $2.1 million on an unneeded municipal fiber optic utility. Yes, it’s true that we have approx 20 families not currently being served by internet providers, but, is it worth committing the town to $2.1 million when there seem to be more feasible ways to correct this problem at a fraction of the cost?
SOUTHPORT, ME
