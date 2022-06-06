ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Ohman: Safety last ...

By Jack Ohman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuF70_0g2EcQnA00

A Philadelphia District Attorney called for legislators to boycott National Rifle Association donations and lobbyists following mass shootings.

