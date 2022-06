Joyel Crawford ’97 graduated from Elon University with a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a theater arts minor. Crawford spent much of her time on campus as a member of a variety of extracurricular activities including the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Elon Theater Arts, Habitat for Humanity and more. Some of her most treasured memories come from her time with the Elon Black Student Union and she has taken that passion into her life as an alumna, currently serving as an Elon Black Alumni Network mentor. In this position, Crawford gets to give back to the community that celebrated her unique skills and abilities while also mentoring other Black students to continue to share their shine at Elon. Crawford left Elon in the hopes of being a guidance counselor and receiving her MBA, unaware of the success that would transpire.

