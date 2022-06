The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County has published its annual Worthy Projects List, a document of programs and projects in need of more funding than was available during the foundation’s annual competitive grant cycle. This list gives potential donors insight into the specific needs of local nonprofits, confidence that the organization is in good standing with the IRS, and assurance that the project has been well planned and thought out.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO