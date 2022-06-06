ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the most epic adventures in every New England state, according to Men’s Journal

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Book a memorable experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIQqV_0g2EbkX100
People sailing and windsurfing off the coast of Newport, R.I., in June 2007. The Associated Press

From sailing to camping to hiking, New England is bursting with outdoor adventures, and some are downright legendary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeTK2_0g2EbkX100

Men’s Journal picked the most epic adventures in America’s 50 states, and chose the following activities in New England: fishing for spring run stripers in Massachusetts, hiking New Hampshire’s Presidential Range in the White Mountains, sailing in Connecticut and Rhode Island, skiing in Vermont, and sleeping at an old school sporting camp in Maine.

Massachusetts is full of “legendary” striper spots for fishermen during the annual Striper Run, Men’s Journal wrote.

“Each fall, a frenzy of striped bass charges down the East Coast from Canada to North Carolina’s Outer Banks in one of nature’s greatest displays,” the publication wrote. “Cape Cod, Buzzards Bay, Governors Island, and Martha’s Vineyard are all legendary striper spots and will afford you a chance to hook a serious pig during the blitz.”

Another epic New England water activity is sailing, specifically in Mystic, Conn. and Newport, R.I., the publication wrote.

“After exploring Fishers Island Sound, sail to nearby Mumford Cove or Mouse Island to dig for fresh clams and oysters,” Men’s Journal wrote about Mystic, a 1654 shipbuilding village.

The publication recommended a first-light sail in Newport.

“Wake at dawn and sail past the towering stone walls of Fort Adams, at the mouth of Newport Harbor, and then gawk at the Gilded Age mansions along the Cliff Walk,” the publication wrote.

Maine has more than a dozen old school sporting camps such as Chandler Lake Camps and Lodge in Masardis, which are “little-known, and increasingly rare, retreats,” the publication wrote.

“They’re part of a tradition that dates to the mid-1800s, when hunters, fishermen, and outdoor types from across New England began to flock to these north woods to spend their vacations,” wrote Men’s Journal.

For a mountain with “so much personality,” ski Mount Mansfield in Stowe, Vermont, which is full of “old, mostly forgotten hand-cut ski trails,” the publication wrote.

Finally, adventurers should take on the Presidential Traverse, a 23-mile hike in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains, Men’s Journal wrote.

“The hike is a bear, with endless losses and gains in elevation, so give yourself two days to do it,” the publication wrote. “The best views this side of the Rockies are the reward.”

