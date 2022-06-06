ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Heads up on Hull Street. Chesterfield Police are watching.

 2 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — You should always drive safely, but you should drive extra carefully if you travel along Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police will have focused patrols on Hull Street Road between June 6 and June 11.

"Officers will patrol the area, focusing on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving, mobile device use while driving and pedestrian safety," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

In addition to Hull Street Road, police plan to monitor roads that connect to Hull Street like Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road, and S. Genito Road.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

