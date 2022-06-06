ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand suffer huge setback as all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme is ruled out of the remaining England Tests after sustaining a tear in his heel at Lord's, sidelining him for 10-12 weeks

New Zealand all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England through injury.

De Grandhomme suffered a tear in his right heel during the Black Caps' first-Test defeat at Lord's and is facing a 10-12-week lay-off.

Michael Bracewell, who had been with the squad in London as cover for the injured Henry Nicholls, will now remain with the touring party.

Colin De Grandhomme will be out for 10-12 weeks after suffering a serious injury to his heel

Coach Gary Stead said: "It's a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series. He's a massive part of our Test side and we'll certainly miss him.

"It's great to be able to call on someone like Michael who's been with the squad for the past month and is match-ready."

De Grandhomme top-scored with 42 in New Zealand's first innings at Lord's but otherwise had a match to forget in the five-wicket defeat.

The New Zealand star bowled Ben Stokes off of a no-ball at a vital moment in the first Test

The 35-year-old plays an important role in balancing the Black Caps side and boasts impressive averages of 39 with the bat and 33 with the ball.

He was run out off his first ball in the second innings and bowled England captain Ben Stokes, who went on to make a crucial half-century, off a no-ball before leaving the field injured.

The second Test at Trent Bridge begins on Friday.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Colin De Grandhomme
Person
Gary Stead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lords#England#All Rounder
