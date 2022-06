WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown Library Board met today, and voted to extend a “no trespass order” against former Library Director DeDe Whitman for an additional 30 days. Speaking to the board via telephone, Whitman said she’s been going through some difficult times personally, including a divorce, then went on to say proper policy was not followed in issuing the order that bans her from the building where she was once in charge….

