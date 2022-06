With Yellowstone National Park celebrating its 150th birthday, we cannot forget about another Montana park registered by the National Park Service: Glacier National Park. The park was established about 100 years ago on May 11 to protect and preserve the natural and cultural resources, so future generations to come would be able to enjoy it. It has been recognized as the Wateron-Glacier International Peace Park for the past 90 years. The park was also established as a World Heritage Site 27 years ago.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO