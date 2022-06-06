Traffic Blog (June 6-10): Summer pedestrian safety, gas prices and hurricane evacuation prep

(WAVY) — In this week’s 10 On Your side traffic blog, we’re breaking down everything from hurricane evacuation preparations, to keeping both drivers and pedestrians safe on the road, to detailing updates on the I-64 Express Lanes.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Full closure of the I-64 west off-ramp to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) on June 4 and June 6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The previously announced closures of the I-264 west off-ramp to I-64 west have been postponed and rescheduled dates will be announced in the future. For more information on the above traffic impacts, click here: https://conta.cc/3GKGEJi

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Consecutively starting June 3 at 11 p.m. until June 5 as late as 3 p.m. June 6 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Consecutively starting June 10 at 11 p.m. until June 12 at 3 p.m.



I-64, Virginia Beach:

Triple-lane closures on I-64 east near Indian River Road (exit 286) June 9 starting as early 9 p.m., with brief, intermittent stoppages starting at 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Triple-lane closures on I-64 east near Indian River Road (exit 286) June 10 starting as early as 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full closure of the on-ramp from Indian River Road west to I-64 east June 10 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-564, Norfolk:

Double-lane closures on I-564 east to the Gate 3A ramp (Bainbridge Avenue) June 3-5 and June 10-12 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Double-lane closures on I-564 east to the Granby Street exit June 5-9 from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m., including full-closure of the on-ramp from Gate 3A (Bainbridge Avenue) to I-564 east.

Traffic In The News

Know Your Zone: Navigating a hurricane prompted evacuation

An initiative by VDEM called “Know Your Zone” serves more than one million people who live in Coastal Virginia, the region of the state most vulnerable to hurricanes and other tropical storms. Twenty-three localities participate in tiered evacuation zones.

These “zones” were developed by local emergency managers throughout Hampton Roads, the Northern Neck, the Middle Peninsula and the Eastern Shore. So, how do you narrow down your zone? You can click here to see a map of where you live to determine what “zone” you’re considered to be in. That way, if and when that alert does go out, you already know which one you should look out for.

Ramp Detour and Traffic Shift on West Bay Avenue in Norfolk

The W. Bay Avenue off-ramp from I-64 west will be closed overnight from Monday, June 6 through Thursday, June 9. The ramp will be closed 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Officials say traffic will be detoured to the 4th View Street off-ramp.

Pedestrian Safety

Annual pedestrian road deaths reach record highs in Virginia

According to Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles statistics, pedestrian-involved fatalities have increased. In 2020, Virginia’s pedestrian death toll was 114; in 2021 that number jumped to 125. What can drivers do behind the wheel to bring that number down? DMV officials are asking motorists to decrease speed and distractions while also avoiding driving impaired.

As for pedestrians, there are ways to protect yourself as well. Officials are recommending people wear reflective/bright clothing, place a bike lamp on their bicycle or even wear a headlight on their head.

Other Traffic Headlines:

