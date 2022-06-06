ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

US Marshals join search for Barry County fugitives

By Sydney Moran, Emilee Kuschel
 2 days ago

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Barry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday, June 6 that the US Marshals have taken over the search for the three inmates who escaped from Barry County Jail custody.

The three inmates have been missing since Friday, June 3, and are considered armed and dangerous.

Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins may still be in the area. If you have any information as to their whereabouts, you can contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 847-3461 and they will pass the information on to the US Marshals Service.

