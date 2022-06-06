ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Suggests A Map Editor Is Coming

By S.E. Doster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's big reveal is just around the corner, with the game's world premiere trailer scheduled to debut on June 8. However, leaks for the new Call of Duty game continue to surface, and the latest rumor suggests a map editor is coming to Modern Warfare...

VIDEO GAMES

