Legacy 4-star running back recruit still feeling love from Florida

The Gators spent the opening weekend of June hosting a handful of football recruits, including seven blue-chip prospects Billy Napier and his staff are vying for in the 2023 cycle. One of those preps was a legacy player who has been high on the Orange and Blue in the recruiting process.

Four-star running back Treyaun Webb out of Jacksonville (Florida) Trinity Christian has roots in the Swamp through his cousin Dee Webb. He came away from his official visit to the Swamp feeling the love from the program. The 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound back has made previous trips to Gainesville, so the fact Napier and Co. continue to impress him is a reassuring sign.

“I have seen everything, but it was different being able to interact with other recruits and stay in a hotel and everything be paid for and treated lavishly,” he told Swamp247’s Blake Alderman. “They treated me like a priority.

“It’s just the little things. The first night we went to a little spot, Spurriers. They introduced the recruits to talk, and I was the first one they brought up. It’s just little stuff like that. My table was the first one to eat every single day. Little things like that are just the little things they do.”

The coaching staff also made an impression on him on a personal level.

“I was around coach Napier a lot. He was very involved. I really thank him for that. He made me feel like a priority. Coach (Jabbar) Juluke, coach [Mike] Peterson. Coach Napier being so involved. We were up there in his office for a while. When you have a head coach who is very involved in your recruitment it goes back to feeling like a priority. He took the time out of his day to talk to me.”

Webb also added that he nixed his visit to the Tennessee Volunteers, leaving just the South Carolina Gamecocks and Penn State Nittany Lions on his June itinerary. The coveted backfield grinder still intends to announce his commitment on June 30 after he concludes his official visits.

His cousin Dee played defensive back for UF from 2003 to 2005 and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The in-state running back is ranked No. 147 overall and No. 5 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus lists him at Nos. 152 and 5, respectively. On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Gators out in front of the other suitors with a 78.6% chance of drawing him to the Orange and Blue. The Gamecocks are a distant second at 16.3%.

