A Community Giveaway to benefit those in need will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 8 am – until at the Natchitoches Skating Rink parking lot, located at 1100 Keyser Avenue. There will be free clothing, shoes, toys, household items and more. Hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and drinks will be provided FREE. There will also be pop up shops and vendors available for browsing. This event is being presented by Mission of Love Ministries and Now Faith Endeavors LLC.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO