Horry County, SC

Myrtle Beach Safari owner Doc Antle faces legal troubles. Here's a timeline of events since 2019

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
 2 days ago

“Tiger King” star and Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle is scheduled to appear for a court hearing Monday after he was arrested Friday.

Antle, 62, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County Friday by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, according to online booking records. He is still incarcerated as of Monday afternoon.

Antle operates the safari, also known as The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.), in Socastee, where he offers hands-on experiences with lion and tiger cubs.

Two other men were arrested Friday in Horry County by the FBI. But no charges were listed, and it’s unclear if the arrests are connected.

Here’s a timeline of events leading up to his scheduled court appearance:

December 11, 2019 - Officials were at the Myrtle Beach Safari serving search warrants , according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison. Antle told reporters the investigation is related to three juvenile lions they received from a zoo in Virginia called Wilson’s Wild Animal Park that is under investigation.

March 20, 2020 - “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” is released on Netflix. The seven-episode series doesn’t focus on Antle, but does include accusations that he operates similar to a cult leader and euthanizes tiger cubs.

March 29, 2020 - The Sun News reported that Antle, along with others featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” alleged misrepresentations as they faced backlash from the show. Antle was accused of running his business like a cult and having multiple romantic relationships with underage girls. Antle posted an Instagramof him ans his staff, saying they are disappointed the facility was mentioned in the series.

April 16, 2020 - The Sun News investigated whether or not Antle’s conservation claims are true. After a negative portrayal in “Tiger King,” Antle defended his conservation record and tiger breeding program, but a review of available records associated with each showed inconsistencies.

October 1, 2020 - A second documentary series focused on Antle, titled “Tiger Kingdom,” was released on WEIV.

October 9, 2020 - Antle was indicted in Virginia for several misdemeanor and felony wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty charges in A trial is schedlued to begin Oct. 31.

December 27, 2021 - The Sun News reported that Antle refuted claims he murdered his friend, Mark “Mitra” Topping after the release of “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story.”

May 19, 2022 - The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a statement , alleging Antle appears to have both abused animals and misused charitable funds.

June 3, 2022 - FBI arrested and booked Antle into J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County.

The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

