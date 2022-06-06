ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C.’s 6 Best (Potential) Beaches, According To One Environmental Group

By Jacob Fenston
DCist
DCist
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, summer in D.C. … when stepping outside can feel like entering a sauna where someone left some dirty towels and gym clothes overnight. So where’s the best place to take a dip and cool off?. Since the 1970s it has been illegal to swim in any...

DCist

D.C. Street Closures For Something In The Water Start Monday

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a special event ahead of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival on June 17, shutting down a portion of the mall starting as early as next week. According to the Mayor’s order issued earlier this week, parts of Independence Avenue will start to...
POLITICS
popville.com

“Peter Chang Announces His First DC Restaurant”

“Today, Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce Chang Chang, a new dual restaurant concept coming to the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington D.C this fall. The two-in-one restaurant will feature parallel dine-in and carryout services, which will function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Beyond signaling a split nature, the name Chang Chang is also a nod to the fact that there are two Changs behind the restaurant, with Peter and Lydia collaborating on all aspects of the project. The announcement of Chang Chang caps a busy spring for the celebrated chef, who in March was named as a national finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” award. District firm Nahra Design Group will be behind the look of the 5000 square foot space located at 1200 19th St. NW, which will include seating for 200 along with a bar and seasonal garden seating.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Voices of Wards 7 & 8: Shrimp Boat As A Landmark And A Piece Of History

When some D.C. natives hear the words “Shrimp Boat,” they smile at old memories from time spent at the iconic landmark that sits at the intersection of Benning Road and East Capitol Street NE in Ward 7. It originated in the mid 1950’s as a hotspot that served up some of the District’s favorite seafood: hot steamed crabs, shrimp and fish. As at different times in its history, vendors at Shrimp Boat have sold everything from cheap carryout food to music, clothing, videos, jewelry and shoes.
RESTAURANTS
DCist

A Dozen Day Trips To Escape D.C. This Summer

“Summertime and the livin’ is easy” …if you know how to escape the sweltering city at a moment’s notice, that is. This summer, take advantage of the District’s location — just an hour-ish drive east to fantastic public beaches and waterways (thank you, Chesapeake Bay) and about an hour in the other direction to the rolling foothills of Shenandoah National Park — and treat each day like a mini-vacation.
TRAVEL
Essence

The ESSENCE Road To Festival Tour Is Headed To D.C. This Saturday!

Join us, along with a few celebrity guests, local business owners and influential community leaders on June 11 at Gateway DC. Free registration open now!. DMV! Get ready to experience just a taste of the best ESSENCE Fest has to offer as we bring the 2022 ESSENCE Road To Festival Tour right to the heart of the nation’s capital.
YOGA
WTOP

DC-area gas prices climb overnight, higher jump than nationally

The national average cost of regular gas jumped 5 cents overnight, but the D.C. region saw even more dramatic price hikes Tuesday, according to AAA. In Maryland, the average cost per gallon leapt 10 cents overnight to $4.94. The average cost of gas per gallon in Virginia is $4.72, up...
TRAFFIC
DCist

D.C. Youth With Serious Mental Health Needs Are Trapped In ‘Pattern Of Institutionalization,’ Report Says

The District does not do enough to provide support for hundreds of youth with serious mental illnesses, according to a report published Monday. The examination into the city’s youth behavioral health system was conducted by Disability Rights DC, an organization that advocates for people with disabilities. It found that the city cycles children and teenagers through psychiatric hospitals and other treatment facilities rather than provide care that allows them to stay with their families or in the community.
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Takes Executive Action on 30 Bills

RICHMOND–Governor Glenn Youngkin today took final action on 30 pieces of legislation, signing 23 bills into law and vetoing seven additional bills. With the Biennium Budget still pending, Governor Youngkin has signed more than 800 bills to date and remains committed to ensuring Virginia is recognized as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
Bay Journal

Lawsuit seeks to halt large development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

The dispute over a proposed massive development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is back in court. Eleven Talbot County residents and a nonprofit group formed by one of them have sued the Maryland Department of the Environment. They accuse the agency of violating state law by letting construction proceed at the Lakeside development in Trappe after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

National Harbor To Hold Juneteenth Celebration With Poets, Live Music

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s National Harbor is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a freedom celebration featuring poets, dancers, music and more. The harbor is partnering with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council to bring the county’s Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate to the stage. The celebration will be held June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage at 150 National Plaza. Among the performers are SOLE Defined, a local percussive dance group, and DuPont Brass Band, a 9-piece ensemble that started out playing at DC Metro stations but most recently played at the D.C. Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center. Southern cuisine food truck Mardi Gras Tyme will bring the flavor to the event, along with all the other restaurant offerings at the harbor. The annual holiday observing the end of slavery 156 years ago is now the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly 40 years. It was signed into law by President Biden last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
New Jersey 101.5

Not just menthol: NJ looks to make it even harder to find any cigarettes to buy

TRENTON – In addition to a ban on menthol cigarette sales in New Jersey, state lawmakers are considering whether to entirely eliminate tobacco sales at pharmacies. The proposed menthol ban was endorsed by the Assembly Health Committee last Thursday in a party-line vote. But that progress doesn’t guarantee its approval, as a similar bill got that far in 2018 before stalling. Also, the Senate health committee isn’t taking up its version at its meeting today.
DCist

DCist

