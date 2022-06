12:41am: Luke Patterson reported a car alarm going off in the parking lot at 115 West State Street. The officer did not locate anything in the area. 7:15am: An officer investigated an accident at Wilson Ave. And Clark Street. A 2000 Dodge Intrepid. Owned by Katelynn Fees of Jefferson and being operated by Stephan Molle of Jamacia, was northbound on North Wilson Ave. A 2018 Subaru, owned and operated by Sarah Broadbent of Jefferson, was westbound on West Clark Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection. The Fees vehicle had a reported $1500.00 in damages, while the Broadbent vehicle had a reported $5000.00 in damage. Molle was cited for, “Fail to Yield to Vehicle on Right.”

